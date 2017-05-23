Quali's Survey Offers Insights About IT Challenges in Cloud and DevOps

Annual Survey with 2000+ Respondents Focuses on Top Barriers to DevOps Adoption

SANTA CLARA, California, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the leader in cloud sandbox software for cloud and DevOps automation, has released new survey findings detailing the challenges that IT professionals face as they pursue adoption of DevOps practices.

More than 2,000 IT industry executives took the Quali survey online and at tech industry events during 2016, including Cisco Live, VMworld, DevOps Summit, AWS re:Invent, Delivery of Things and Jenkins World. The survey was executed in the United States with respondents drawn from engineering, managerial, architect and C-level roles.

Here are the high-level findings from Quali's DevOps survey results:

Fully 54% of respondents indicated they had no access to self-service infrastructure. This meant that more than half of respondents took a ticket-based approach to infrastructure delivery, impacting productivity and increasing time to market.

Of those surveyed, only 23% said infrastructure can be delivered in less than one day. Over 33% of respondents said it takes up to a month to deliver infrastructure with 26% saying it takes up to one month or more to deliver infrastructure. Lack of access to the right infrastructure and environment slows application delivery.

DevOps managers are deploying multiple tools to support their DevOps efforts. The current DevOps toolchain ecosystem is quite fragmented with a mixture of open source and packaged offerings. The most popular tools cited by respondents included Jenkins (21%), Docker (16%), Puppet (14%) and Chef (13%).

Top barriers to DevOps success included the respondent's company culture (14%); challenges of testing automation (13%); legacy systems (12%); application complexity (11%); and budget constraints (11%). Other barriers to achieving DevOps included limited IT skills; difficulty managing multiple environments; a lack of DevOps plans and tools; and a lack of executive buy-in.

Respondents varied widely on the number of applications they now run in hybrid cloud environments. On average, of those adopting hybrid clouds, the respondents run only 23% of their apps on a hybrid cloud platform, with 65% of respondents running less than 24 applications in hybrid environments and only 8% running more than 75 applications. This can largely be attributed to the complexities of a hybrid IT environment, as several enterprises favor hybrid clouds.

Respondents are still burdened by complex applications that make the transition to cloud and DevOps challenging. Over 44% of applications in traditional environments were considered complex for cloud. This indicates that brownfield and hybrid deployments with legacy integration will continue to be important.

Quali noted several industry analyst comments regarding the DevOps survey results:

"For many companies, staying ahead of disruption means not only delivering new innovations but also modernizing current software and systems," wrote Diego Lo Giudice, of Forrester Research in the December 2016 report, Master DevOps For Faster Delivery Of Software Innovation.

"Despite the immense popularity of DevOps today, EMA research data shows a general lack of central governance and automation when it comes to creating new application environments. This leads to pockets of developers using their favorite, often not well integrated, DevOps tools. To clean up this mess, we need a template or blueprint-driven approach with one central management platform or point of access," said Torsten Volk, Managing Research Director, Hybrid Cloud & Infrastructure Management, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

"We were pleased by the strong response to our 2016 DevOps survey," said Shashi Kiran, Quali's Chief Marketing Officer. "What stood out most were some of the barriers around DevOps including culture, test automation and integration of legacy investments."

Follow Quali on:

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/qualisystems

Twitter:https://twitter.com/QualiSystems

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/QualiSystems/

Blogs:http://www.quali.com/blog/

About Quali

Quali is the leading provider of enterprise software for Cloud and DevOps automation. With its flagship CloudShell platform, Quali's blueprint based approach and Cloud Sandboxes gives developers, testers and architects access to replicas of complex production environments that work on private, public and hybrid cloud deployments. The Global 100 and beyond, including cloud providers, service providers and enterprises, depend on Quali to help them deliver their products and services to market faster with better quality and reduced costs.

Contact:

JoAnn Yamani

Quali@LuminaPR.com

408-781-5719

Related Links

Infographic: Top 10 Barrier to DevOps

http://www.quali.com