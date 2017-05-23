Leica Biosystems Aperio Digital Pathology Now Nationwide Standard of Care in Kuwait*

VISTA, California, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leica Biosystems announced today that it has struck a key partnership with the Kuwait Ministry of Health, through its distributor, Technical Services Supplies Trading & Contracting Company, W.L.L. The Pathology Council of Kuwait will now adopt Leica Biosystems digital pathology as its standard of care. This initiative will create a nationwide pathology network, powered by Aperio ePathology Solutions, linking eight key hospitals and leveraging pathology expertise across the country.

"With one of the most extensive digital pathology initiatives in the world, Kuwait is leading the charge to transform pathology and its critical role in healthcare," said Jerome Clavel, Vice President and General Manager for Leica Biosystems Pathology Imaging. "Our Aperio ePathology Solutions will enable rapid sharing and collaboration. This will reduce the need for pathologists to travel and increase patient access especially in remote locations."

The Kuwait Cancer Control Center (KCCC) has been using Aperio ePathology since 2011, for both national and international slide sharing and collaboration. Building on their experience, the nationwide hub-and-spoke deployment of Aperio ePathology will enable efficient utilization of Kuwait's pathology expertise; providing pathologists with rapid access to slides and cases.

"The full adoption of Aperio ePathology throughout Kuwait is a critical, technological advancement for the pathology workflow. It will make secondary reviews and collaboration easier, faster and more efficient. In the past, shipping of glass slides required 3 to 4 days by itself. Now, subspecialty expertise can be available to remote locations within 24 hours without sending any physical slides," said Dr. Abdullah Akbar, Consultant Pathologist, Head of the Laboratory Medicine Department, Sabah Hospital, and Head of the Histopathology Committee, Ministry of Health. "Digital Pathology will help to improve turnaround times, and therefore give patients faster results."

*The clinical use claims described in the information provided have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA nor are the products available in the United States.

Leica Biosystems (LeicaBiosystems.com) is a global leader in workflow solutions and automation, integrating each step in the workflow. As the only company to own the workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, we are uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each of these steps. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The company is represented in over 100 countries and is headquartered in Nussloch, Germany.

