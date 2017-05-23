GENEVA, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- SkyNRG and AEG Fuels completed the delivery of sustainable aviation biofuels for the Bombardier Business Aircraft demonstration fleet flying from KLM Jet Center in Amsterdam, Netherlands to the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland. This is the first delivery of biofuel completed by AEG Fuels.

Bombardier's demonstration fleet, consisting of a Learjet 75, Challenger 350, Challenger 650, and Global 6000 aircraft, completed the successful biofuel-powered flights. The fuel, which is produced by biorefinery AltAir Fuels, was supplied by SkyNRG and delivered to the KLM Jet Center who performed the re-fueling.

"We are pleased to be able to provide fuel services for Bombardier Business Aircraft's demonstration fleet. We are excited for this milestone of delivering high-quality biofuel solutions to our customers, and we are taking the right steps in the development of a rapidly growing renewable fuel business. These sustainable fuels are produced from renewable resources and are considered 'drop in' fuels that blend with traditional fossil fuels without any equipment changes. The change to biofuels reduces carbon dioxide emissions resulting in less pollution," said Greg Cox, Executive Vice President, General Aviation, AEG Fuels.

"It has been great to work together with AEG Fuels and KLM Jet Center Amsterdam on this project. Bombardier Business Aircraft is a frontrunner in the business aviation market and we hope that these flights will inspire other operators in this segment to start flying on sustainable aviation biofuel as well," said Maarten van Dijk, CEO SkyNRG.

"These biofuel-powered flights further demonstrate Bombardier Business Aircraft's commitment to sustainability as an integral part of how it conducts its business," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "Ensuring and demonstrating that our products are capable and ready to support industry objectives on emissions reductions is an important part of this commitment," Gallagher continued.

This milestone follows the recent successful biofuel-powered flights of its demonstration aircraft out of Los Angeles International Airport. The Learjet 75 business jet flew from Los Angeles to Wichita, Kansas; the Challenger 350 aircraft flew from Los Angeles to Vancouver, British Columbia; the Challenger 650 business jet flew from Los Angeles to Montreal, Quebec; and the Global 6000 aircraft flew from Los Angeles to Hartford, Connecticut.

With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of aircraft offering a smooth ride and unrivaled commitment to customer satisfaction, Bombardier continues to grow its leadership position in the business aviation industry. From light jets to large, ultra-long-range aircraft, Bombardier offers a solution to all customers, whatever their requirements may be.

About AEG Fuels

With over 26 years of expertise, AEG offers single-supplier convenience as a marketer of aviation jet fuel and related services. AEG provides services to clients 24-hours a day and 365 days a year. The AEG network provides fueling capabilities at over 2,700 locations worldwide.

Additionally, AEG Fuels has a broad range of customers that include passenger, commercial and cargo airlines, U.S. and foreign militaries, heads of state, royal flight departments, corporate and charter operators, FBOs and fuel resellers. With offices in Miami, Houston, Stateline, Toluca, West Sussex, Dubai, Singapore and Shanghai, AEG is able to liaise locally in markets with customers and suppliers to provide the highest degree of service. For more information visit www.aegfuels.com.

About SkyNRG

SkyNRG is the global market leader for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), having supplied over 25 airlines on all continents worldwide. SkyNRG sources, blends and distributes SAF, guarantees sustainability throughout the supply chain and helps to co-fund the premium. At the same time, SkyNRG focuses on developing regional supply chains that offer a real sustainable and affordable alternative to fossil fuels. SkyNRG has its operations RSB certified and is structurally advised by an independent Sustainability Board in which the WWF-International, Solidaridad, European Climate Foundation and the Energy Academy Europe hold a seat. www.skynrg.com

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

