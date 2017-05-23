ELISA MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS RELEASE 23 MAY 2017 AT 11:00 AM



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Mäenpää, Pasi Position: Other senior manager ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32_20170523100928_2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Elisa Oyj LEI: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-22 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884 Volume: 1191 Unit price: 34.75000 Euro Volume: 170 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 160 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 86 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 166 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 170 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 118 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 166 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 161 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 34.75000 Euro Volume: 68 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 87 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 44 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 44 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 118 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 33 Unit price: 34.75000 Euro Volume: 188 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 34.74000 Euro Volume: 94 Unit price: 34.75000 Euro Volume: 36 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 34.73000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4000 Volume weighted average price: 34.73986 Euro



ELISA CORPORATION



Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 50 520 5555



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media www.elisa.com