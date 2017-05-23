sprite-preloader
3,223 Euro		+0,10
+3,20 %
WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 Ticker-Symbol: O7F 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE purchases stainless steel chemical tanker in second hand transaction

 
Odfjell SE is pleased to announce the purchase of M/T Argent Eyebright. The vessel was built in November 2009 by Kitanihon Shipbuilding in Japan. 
 
The vessel has 16 stainless steel tanks and fits well with our fleet of Large Stainless Steel Tankers. The purchase is in line with Odfjell's fleet renewal strategy. 
 
The Argent Eyebright has been on short term Time Charter to Odfjell Tankers since January 2017, and will be purchased at a price of USD 25,5 million.  
 
The vessel will be renamed and put under NIS flag after closing the transaction end of June. 


For more information:
Anngun Dybsland
Manager Communications
E-mail: anngun.dybsland@odfjell.com (mailto:anngun.dybsland@odfjell.com) 
Tel: +47 41 54 88 54


Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

