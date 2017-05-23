iLOQ has Appointed Heikki Hiltunen as the New CEO and President as of 1 August 2017

HELSINKI, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

iLOQ, the innovative and fast growing digital access management company, has appointed Heikki Hiltunen as the new CEO and President as of 1 August 2017. Hiltunen has a long and successful background in industrial automation in a global business environment. Currently he is the Senior Vice President responsible for Sales, Marketing and After Market Services at Danfoss Drives Segment. Prior to Danfoss, Hiltunen was the Executive Vice President, Market Operations at Vacon Plc.

-I am proud and excited to join iLOQ team. I am 54 years old and I have been in the drives and industrial automatization business for 30 years. Now, I am excited to start a new chapter in a new role, and in a completely new type of business. iLOQ is not only about technology transformation. It also enables new business models and a new level of service within access management, Heikki Hiltunen says.

Vice President Esa Myllylä has been acting as an interim CEO at iLOQ since March 2, 2017. He will continue as the Executive Vice President. The Former CEO and founder Mika Pukari continues as a Board member.

-I am extremely happy to welcome Heikki to iLOQ team. His broad experience will be extremely valuable for us as we step up our growth pace, and it will allow me to focus on my duties as a member of the Board, Mika Pukari says.

As all the infrastructure around buildings, also access management and locks are going through a fundamental transformation, where new digital technologies play an important role. iLOQ has uniquely solved a lot of problems to enable a truly digitalized access management. iLOQ is the first and the only electronic lock cylinder in the world that self-powers by harvesting electricity from key insertion.

-I have personally known Heikki for a long time, and I am confident that he can lead iLOQ towards its ambitious growth targets, and into the truly global company that it deserves to be, iLOQ Chairman Veijo Karppinen summarizes.

iLOQ was established in 2003. In 2016, its revenues totaled 33,7 MEUR (increase +46 % from 2015), and it has about 70 employees. iLOQ has received several awards for its products and technology including 2016 Detektor International Award for "Best Access Control product" and Deloitte technology FAST 50 Finland for "Fastest growing technology company in Finland".

-I love to work with technology in a global context. I feel that together with the iLOQ team we can build this into a truly global success story. I can't wait to get going, Hiltunen says.

iLOQ in Brief

iLOQ is a Finnish growth company that transforms mechanical locking into digital access management. iLOQ provides self-powered digital locking and access management that revolutionizes the locking industry, as digital cameras have transformed photography. iLOQ solutions are based on technologies developed and patented by us, that enable electronic locking without batteries or cables. iLOQ has its headquarters in Oulu, Finland and offices in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

