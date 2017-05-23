Gledhow Investments PLC - First Half Results to 31 March 2017

Gledhow Investments plc

("Gledhow" or the "Company")

First Half Results to 31 March 2017

23 May 2017

Results

Gledhow is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the current financial year, from 1 October 2016 to 31 March 2017.

The Company continues to pursue its investment strategy which has the objective of achieving long-term capital growth.

The Company had cash of GBP 173,566 at the period end. The Company made a pre-tax profit of GBP 58,217. The €40,000 previously invested into Bolt Mobility BV, a Dutch company developing the AppScooter, an electric scooter it hopes will be "the Dutch Tesla on two wheels" was revalued upwards by 78 per cent following a new round of financing at the higher value.

Despite the uncertain economic environment the Company is in a strong position, thanks to its strong cash position, and we look forward to being able to make opportunistic investments in small to medium sized undervalued companies as they arise.

For further information please contact:

Guy Miller: 020 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc)

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Profit and Loss Account

for the six months ended 31 March 2017

Continuing operations Six months to Six months to 31-Mar-17 31-Mar-16 GBP GBP Turnover Proceeds from sale of investments 530,294 1,226 Cost of sales (including unrealised losses and gains on investments held for resale) (453,221) (64,245) ________ ________ Gross profit / (loss) 77,073 -63,019 Administrative expenses (18,856) (19,129) ________ ________ Profit / (loss) on ordinary activities before tax 58,217 (82,148) Taxation - - ________ ________ Profit / (loss) for the year 58,217 (82,148) ======= ======= Earnings / (loss) per share - Basic (pence) 0.12p (0.17)p ===== ======





Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2017

2017 2016 GBP GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 339,572 229,946 Debtors - - Cash at bank and in hand 173,566 190,432 _________ _________ 513,139 420,378 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (3,000) (5,931) _________ _________ Net current assets and total assets less current liabilities 510,139 414,447 ======== ======== Capital and reserves Called up share capital 490,000 490,000 Share premium account 71,122 71,122 Profit and loss account (95,085) (190,777) Other reserve 44,102 44,102 _________ _________ Shareholders' funds - equity interests 510,139 414,447 ======== ========

Notes

1. The interim results together with the related notes set out below have been approved by the board of directors of Gledhow Investments plc.

2. The Company's strategy is to make short to medium term investments in small to medium sized quoted or

unquoted companies. These investments are carried in the accounts as current asset investments and are valued at lower of cost and net realisable value.

3. The financial results detailed above are unaudited, and have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.

4. Earnings per share - Basic

The earnings per share for the six months ended 31 March 2017 is calculated on the profit on ordinary activities after tax of £58,217 (2016: loss of £82,148) divided by the weighted average number of 49,000,000 (2016: 49,000,000) ordinary shares of 1p each in issue during the period.

5. The financial information in this report does not constitute Statutory Accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2016 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and the auditors' report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement made under Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.