Stockholm, May 23, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Medicover AB (short name: MCOV B), a mid cap company within the health care sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Medicover is the 44th company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Medicover is an international healthcare and diagnostic services provider primarily operating in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides a broad spectrum of healthcare services via an extensive network of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories through two divisions - Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. Medicover was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.medicover.com.



"We are proud over the great interest in Medicover throughout the listing process and we welcome our new shareholders," said Fredrik Rågmark, CEO of Medicover. "The listing will enable us to further accelerate our growth agenda. We will now focus on our core business to deliver strong organic growth and improved profitability, but also explore acquisition opportunities in current and new markets."



"We welcome Medicover to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where it will make a compelling addition to our health care sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate Medicover on its listing, and we look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility and investor exposure that comes with a main market listing."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632684