

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased more-than-expected in April, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate climbed to 7.2 percent in April from 6.8 percent in March. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 7.1 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.3 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 386,000 in April from 362,000 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 381,000.



At the same time, the employment rate remained unchanged at 67.2 percent in April.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 6.7 percent in April, up from 6.4 percent in March.



