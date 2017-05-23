

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks reversed early gains to end mixed on Tuesday as investors digested news of a terrorist attack in Manchester, northern England, and fresh revelations provided additional evidence that the White House actively sought to undermine the FBI investigation into Russia.



Nineteen people have been killed and around 50 others injured at an Ariana Grande concert late Monday in Manchester, England, police have said.



Separately, the Washington Post reported that U.S. President Donald Trump urged two senior intelligence officials in March to publicly deny any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.



The focus also remained on this week's FOMC minutes from the May meeting expected to reinforce the case for a June 14 Fed funds rate hike.



Chinese shares extended losses for a second straight session on renewed concerns over a regulatory crackdown on shadow banking and speculative trading. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 13.73 points or 0.45 percent to 3,061.95 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 25,412 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell as news of a suspected terrorist attack in Britain and the political crisis gripping Washington lifted the safe-haven yen and kept export-oriented shares under selling pressure.



Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in six months in May, preliminary data from IHS Markit showed today, further weighing on markets.



The Nikkei average ended down 65 points or 0.33 percent at 19,613.28 while the broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent lower at 1,565.22.



Australian shares fell slightly, dragged down by banking and material stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 reversed early gains to end the session down 11 points or 0.19 percent at 5,760.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 8.40 points or 0.14 percent to 5,802.80.



The big four banks fell between 0.3 percent and 1 percent as concerns about the government's new bank levy persisted. Mining giant Rio Tinto shed 0.7 percent after launching an offer to buy back up to $2.5 billion of its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds.



Rival BHP Billiton dropped 1.2 percent and Fortescue Metals Group lost over 2 percent. Bio-pharmaceutical firm CSL and gold miners were among the prominent gainers.



Seoul shares hit a fresh record high on institutional buying. The benchmark Kospi rose 7.71 points or 0.33 percent to 2,311.74, with financials and brokerages pacing the gainers.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 24.80 points or 0.33 percent to 7,384.70, dragged down by telecom, healthcare and energy stocks. Spark New Zealand, New Zealand Oil & Gas, Orion Health Group and Comvita lost 2-6 percent.



Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Malaysia were down between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.4 percent and the Taiwan Weighted inched up 0.1 percent.



U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session on Monday, with technology and defense companies moving higher, after the United States sealed a multi-billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 added half a percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.8 percent.



