

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is forecast to widen to GBP 8.8 billion in April from GBP 5.1 billion in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the franc and the euro.



The pound was worth 1.2982 against the greenback, 144.42 against the yen, 1.2617 against the franc and 0.8665 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



