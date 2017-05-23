sprite-preloader
23.05.2017 | 10:51
Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 23

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)

Notice of Annual General Meeting
23 May 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 2017 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, on 21 June 2017 at 10.30 am. The Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 have been sent to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Enquiries:

Company website: www.thirdpointpublic.com

Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services
(Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2017 PR Newswire