

23 May 2017



Acron Board of Directors Issues Dividend Recommendation



At its meeting on 23 May 2017, Acron Board of Directors recommended that the annual general meeting declare dividends of RUB 250 per outstanding ordinary share for 2016. Taking into account the dividends paid earlier for H1 2016 in the amount of RUB 155 per share, the Board of Directors recommends paying dividends of RUB 95 per share.



The Board of Directors proposed to set a record date for persons entitled to dividends for 11 July 2017.



Media contacts:



Tatiana Smirnova Public Relations Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)



Investor contacts: Ilya Popov Investor Relations Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans to implement a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It has a wholly owned transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated revenue under IFRS of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ACRON via GlobeNewswire



B3BS5Q4R9



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX