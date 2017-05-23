Multi Channel Marketing to Prove Crucial for Competitiveness of Healthcare Industry

Growth opportunities arising from consistent use and presence across channels, finds Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health team

LONDON, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --With face to face interaction still being highly important for Health Care Providers (HCPs), the industry has long neglected the benefits of Multi Channel Marketing (MCM). HCPs have a strong preference for live conferences organised by independent organisations and meetings with sales representatives. However, the advantages of Multi Channel Marketing can no longer be ignored, as one of the primary benefits of Multi Channel Marketing is the ability to reach consumers across several platforms. This increases brand presence and loyalty, as well as helps to reach a wide range of customers and stakeholders involved in the decision making process.

Multi Channel Marketing Global Voice of the Customer Study - A Digital Perspective is a recent study conducted by Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health team. The objective was to understand Health Care Professionals (HCP's) preferences and needs for online and offline channels. The research finds that:

Independent medical websites, followed by other websites such as Wikipedia, medical apps, emails and virtual events are the digital channels of highest importance to HCPs.

The channels associated with independent medical organisations are valued more highly, compared to those offered by pharma companies 63% of HCP's believe that live events organised by independent organisations are a must have, versus 31% who rated the importance of live events from pharma companies.

"There is increasing drive from Healthcare companies to utilise Multi Channel Marketing both internally and externally to support communication with healthcare providers and patients," finds Frost & Sullivan Principal Consultant Paljit Sohal. Multi Channel Marketing can also contribute to increasing trust. "Our research highlights that only 30% of HCPs are able to identify at least one pharma company that excels in supporting them in their work with patients," Sohal continues. This is also reflected in the fact that when it comes to digital channels, independent medical websites were perceived the most significant for collecting medical information.

With social media, online communities, mobile/tablet apps, digital sales materials and videos being the most popular marketing channels, communication to the HCPs can be highly individualised and flexibly adapted depending on needs. The ability to communicate in a more personal manner, with the aim of providing targeted campaigns and effective messaging makes Multi Channel Marketing an ideal part of a marketing driven sales model.

Messages through numerous media channels builds a brand story which reaches customers multiple times, which is more likely to resonate. This is important within the Healthcare environment as customers typically need more detailed information for complex drugs or devices. "The average consumer goes through at least six channels before they finally make the decision to purchase a product or service," explains Sohal.

