Anomaly Opens In Berlin

Leadership Combines Existing & New Top Talent As Company Taps Cultural Vibrancy of Europe

NEW YORK, May 23,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Anomaly announced the opening of its 7th office and 3rd in Europe, adding Berlin to Amsterdam and London. The move reflects an increased focus on Europe that coincides with Partner & Global COO Karina Wilsher and Founding Partner Johnny Vulkan shifting their base from New York to London in the summer. Although they both will continue to have global roles covering major clients and thought leadership stretching from LA to Shanghai, their increased presence on the ground creates an opportunity to take advantage of their combined 20 years with the company to support all the offices in Europe.

The energy, creativity and cultural importance of Berlin make that a compelling new location for Anomaly that will impact not only the key German market, but provide talent and ideas to strengthen the entire Anomaly network.

Executive Creative Director of the office will be Frank Hahn who arrives most recently from 72 & Sunny in LA, after a career that started in Germany with Jung von Matt and Scholz & Friends and also took him with Wieden+Kennedy to Amsterdam, Shanghai and Tokyo where he ran their offices as ECD.

In that time, he has created an outstanding body of work for brands including Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Sonos and Coors, in any, and every, media platform.

Partnering Frank will be Simon Owen, who relocates from Amsterdam where he was Managing Director of the Anomaly office after over 4 years in Anomaly NY. Prior to that he had years of both agency and client experience in London - at Fallon he was working primarily on ground-breaking work for Sony; and as a client at Nike he ran brand communications (advertising, digital and media) for football, athletic training and iD.

Further staff announcements will be made shortly.

Partner & Global COO Karina Wilsher said: "We open where there are talented and passionate people looking to drive change and innovation for clients in today's complex media landscape. Harnessing this level of talent within the Anomaly model, in a city such as Berlin, is incredibly exciting for us all."

ABOUT ANOMALY- Ad Age's 2017 Agency of The Year

Founded just over 10 years ago, Anomaly is a difficult to define, but exciting to work at 'new model' agency. Driven by a passionate and entrepreneurial culture encompassing a diverse, elastic set of skills, Anomaly has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, Amsterdam and Shanghai. Clients include: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beats, The Campbell Soup Company, Converse, Diageo, Google, Hershey's, Lego, MINI, Nike, Sally Hansen and The Coca-Cola Company. Anomaly has been recognized for a very wide range of work and IP, covering both effectiveness and craft excellence including: Ad Age's 2017 Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions, Effies, Fast Company's Most Innovative, Jay Chiat, Digiday Awards and the Mashies -- among the usual suspects. Anomaly has also been honored with a few less conventional accolades as well, such as being named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2016 for hmbldt, Toy of The Year for Mighty Jaxx, plus two Emmys for a television series, all of which the agency created and co-owns. www.anomaly.com/