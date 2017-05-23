DataGenic Celebrates 15 Years in Business

LONDON, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DataGenic Ltd has reached a significant milestone, celebrating 15 years in business. From the original aspirations of the co-founders as a start-up in May 2002, DataGenic now has physical operations in three continents, with a combined total of 115 employees based in Spain, UK, India and the USA, supporting the global client base around the clock

"It's been an incredible journey so far and one that has touched every emotion that is typical in entrepreneurs building a company from scratch. A common thread from the outset has been the refusal to accept the norm, to think differently, and to embrace the technical revolution of the last few years. This mindset ensures we continually improve our products (even if we occasionally have to start over), with the overriding objective of delivering the best solution to our clients. I am incredibly proud and humbled by the dedication of the team and the passion they display each day to support and contribute to the success of our customers," said Colin Hartley, CTO and one of the co-founders.

Richard Quigley, CEO commented, "We are delighted to celebrate 15 years of DataGenic, a company that has adapted and grown through a global recession, a commodity super-cycle, significant regulatory initiatives, and rapidly changing innovations in new technology. Our adaptability in the wake of such turbulence has demonstrated the strength of the business."

Looking to the future, Quigley said: "Our ongoing success will depend on us employing and nurturing the best people in the industry, sustained investment in our software and services, and retaining the trust of our clients.

A heartfelt thank you from the DataGenic team to everyone that helped make us who we are and where we are today and we look forward to the next 15 years!"

About DataGenic Ltd

DataGenic is the leading global provider of on-premise and in-cloud Smart Commodity Data Management software, delivering intelligent analytics, real-time data content and proven business value. The innovative solutions include a data-agnostic multi-commodity data management platform, visual mapping and management of business processes, extensive and extensible data quality management, unlimited forward curves construction and an intelligent decision framework. DataGenic customers include energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, agriculture, shipping and food and beverage. DataGenic operates in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Contact:

Andrew Pell

+44(0)203-814-8500

