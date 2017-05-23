Indium Market Size Worth $584.8 Million by 2025 | Growth Rate: 9.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalindium marketvalue is anticipated to reach USD 584.8 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising utilization of electronic appliances or gadgets globally are in turn driving the demand for indium. Increasing product application in various electronic devices mainly in flat panel liquid crystal displays and thin film photovoltaics are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Indium has been considered as a precious material with multiple physical and chemical properties. It appears in relatively small quantities in the primary form. However, it performs essential functions in a variety of high-value clean tech electronic devices, carbon-free energy technologies, information & communication technology electronic products and as coatings. Its critical applications in these types of appliances are some of the vital considerations for the growth of the indium industry in the near future.

Currently, two types of indium coatings are available, which includes infra-red conductive and electrically conductive. Electrically conductive coatings are applied in television screens, LCDs, video monitors, portable computer screens to defog locomotive & aircraft windshields and also to keep the freezers frost-free.

However, infra-red conductive coatings are being used on windows and other small openings to limit the transfer of radiant heat through the glass. This type of coatings also helps in maintaining the balance in building temperature. It also finds applications in alkaline batteries for building up of hydrogen gas in sealed battery casing. These conductive coatings are anticipated to experience the increase in demand owing to the rapid development of its application markets.

Primary indium was the major product segment in terms of demand in 2015. This segment is anticipated to maintain a relatively low growth rate in the next eight years. Secondary indium is projected to be the rapidly expanding product segment in comparison to primary and type III indium in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of over 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global indium demand was 810 tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% from 2017 to 2025 to exceed a total volume of 1,400 tons by 2025

Indium tin oxide (ITO) emerged as the largest application segment in 2015 and is expected to exceed a total revenue of USD 400 million by 2025

by 2025 The product demand in the semiconductors sector in the U.S. is projected to touch a net worth of USD 9.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.7% over the next eight years

by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.7% over the next eight years China emerged as the single-largest producer and consumer of secondary indium with a net demand estimated at 63 tons in 2016

emerged as the single-largest producer and consumer of secondary indium with a net demand estimated at 63 tons in 2016 The Asia Pacific indium market is anticipated to be the fastest growing consumer region with a CAGR of 7% in terms of volume from 2017 to 2025

indium market is anticipated to be the fastest growing consumer region with a CAGR of 7% in terms of volume from 2017 to 2025 Major players include Umicore, Nystar, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., PPM Pure Metals GmbH and KOREAZINC which dominate the global indium market

Grand View Research has segmented the global indium market on the basis of product, application and region:

Indium Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Primary Indium Secondary Indium Type III

Indium Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Indium Tin Oxide Semiconductor Solder and alloy

Indium Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Belgium Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



