With Two SD-WAN Options, CIOs Gain Choice and Flexibility



DALLAS, 2017-05-23 11:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masergy today unveiled SD-WAN Go, a major extension of its Software-Defined Platform. This dynamic network service is an agile and cost-effective solution that can be rapidly deployed at locations around the globe.



SD-WAN Go complements Masergy's existing SD-WAN Pro solution, giving customers two options to address any budget and connectivity requirement. Both services offer seamless integration with Masergy's Hybrid Networking solutions.



Most SD-WAN solutions are proprietary and lock customers into a single vendor or technology approach. Only Masergy's managed SD-WAN services let customers reap the benefits of SD-WAN while reducing the risk of an "all-or-nothing" solution.



"Adopting SD-WAN Go is like moving from a paper map to Google Maps. We give users real-time visibility into their WANs," said Masergy CEO Chris MacFarland. "SD-WAN Go lets businesses rapidly and securely add locations and introduce network intelligence to meet their application performance needs."



SD-WAN Go lets companies use existing or new connections (private, dedicated, broadband or 4G) to securely tunnel and route data across the public Internet and over Masergy's Software-Defined Platform with:



-- Zero-touch provisioning -- WAN Optimization -- Centralized policy and configuration management -- Access agnostic -- Secure local Internet offload -- PoP-to-cloud SLAs



