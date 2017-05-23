Regulatory News:

Total Solar, a 100% owned Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) subsidiary dedicated to solar activities, has launched construction of its second solar power plant in Japan. The 25-megawatt-peak photovoltaic power plant in Miyako, in Iwate province, is expected to start up in 2018 and will provide clean and reliable electricity to over 8,000 households.

"The solar market offers significant growth potential. Following the start-up of the Nanao solar plant in March this year, the Miyako Solar Park will further contribute to the diversification of Japan's energy mix," said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice-President Renewables at Total.

The plant is designed to fully meet Japan's stringent earthquake-resistant building standards. The facility will be equipped with over 76,000 high-efficiency SunPower solar panels, providing maximum performance. The plant will be connected to the electricity distribution grid to supply energy through the regional utility company.

Total and Solar

Total, the majority shareholder of SunPower since 2011, is active across the entire photovoltaic value chain, from manufacturing cells to designing large-scale turnkey solar power plants and to installing residential or commercial rooftop systems. More than 7GW of solar capacity has already been deployed by Total, SunPower and their partners since 2011.

Total Solar is a 100% owned subsidiary of the Total Group, which is spearheading Total's own solar activities. Its objective is to accelerate the Group's development in the production and sale of solar electricity in Europe and worldwide, by developing solar power plants and distributed photovoltaic systems at the sites of industrial or commercial customers.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in solar energy with SunPower and Total Solar. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com

Cautionary note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "Total" and "Total Group" are sometimes used for convenience where general references are made to TOTAL S.A. and/or its subsidiaries. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TOTAL S.A.

Capital: 6 207 262 032,50 €

542 051 180 R.C.S. Nanterre

total.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005723/en/

Contacts:

Total

Mike SANGSTER

Nicolas FUMEX

Kim HOUSEGO

Romain RICHEMONT

Tel.: 44 (0)207 719 7962

Fax: 44 (0)207 719 7959

or

Robert HAMMOND (U.S.)

Tel.: +1 713-483-5070

Fax +1 713-483-5629