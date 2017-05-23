Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Miscellaneous - High Priority NCSP Board of Directors Elects Chairman and Management Board 23-May-2017 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release *NCSP Board of Directors Elects Chairman and Management Board* 23 May 2017 PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (LSE: NCSP, Moscow Exchange: NMTP) hereby reports the resolution approved by PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors in the meeting dated 18 May 2017, subject to mandatory disclosure under Russian law: To elect Rashid Sharipov, Vice President of Transneft, as Chairman of the Board; To determine the composition of the Management Board consisting of eight people and elect the following persons to the Management Board of PJSC NCSP: Sultan Batov, Chief Executive Officer, Eduard Borovok, Director of Legal, German Kachan, Chief Accountant, Igor Terentyev, Executive Director, Pavel Sokolov, First Deputy CEO, Igor Belukhin, Chief Technical Officer, Andrey Garnukhin, Deputy CEO - Head of the Unified Commercial Directorate, Evgeniy Konkov, Deputy CEO for Finance and Economics. *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group trades on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 mln tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 mln and EBITDA $675.5 mln. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4221 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 576431 23-May-2017

May 23, 2017 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)