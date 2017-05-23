WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 22-May-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,408,288.52 10.6728
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,502,276.58 14.505
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 786,330.28 17.4152
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,339,730.28 16.453
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 22/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,681,637.82 10.2794
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 21,073,515.73 10.2798
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,850,065.83 13.395
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,655.16 14.2217
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,208,698.03 16.8813
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,593,298.19 17.0298
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,842,295.71 11.9145
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 53,681,014.08 17.8342
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,177,872.72 19.3285
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,235,287.25 17.9092
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,565,715.98 14.7709
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 312,152.65 14.8644
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,321,926.30 15.9268
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,330,212.03 18.4752
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,301,961.02 16.326
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,298,527.25 10.6183
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,289,517.54 18.419
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 301,074.49 18.8172
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,714,290.78 18.8572
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 22/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,209,666.45 17.1182
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 437500 USD 7,489,090.69 17.1179
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,550,640.65 13.8533
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,303,115.90 17.6037
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,050,459.15 15.059
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,136,771.95 10.2278
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,106,317.61 17.9741
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 168,859,264.10 15.0097
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 239,781.42 15.9854
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,922,620.58 5.8603
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,054,406.45 18.4825
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,022,658.12 15.7332
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 906,153.63 13.9408
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,544,090.60 17.4253
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 295,960.47 18.4975
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,629,482.70 18.6127
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,186,202.89 18.8859
