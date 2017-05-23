

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 22-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,408,288.52 10.6728



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,502,276.58 14.505



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 786,330.28 17.4152



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,339,730.28 16.453



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 22/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,681,637.82 10.2794



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 21,073,515.73 10.2798



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,850,065.83 13.395



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,655.16 14.2217



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,208,698.03 16.8813



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,593,298.19 17.0298



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,842,295.71 11.9145



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 53,681,014.08 17.8342



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,177,872.72 19.3285



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,235,287.25 17.9092



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,565,715.98 14.7709



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 312,152.65 14.8644



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,321,926.30 15.9268



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,330,212.03 18.4752



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,301,961.02 16.326



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,298,527.25 10.6183



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,289,517.54 18.419



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 301,074.49 18.8172



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,714,290.78 18.8572



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 22/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,209,666.45 17.1182



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 437500 USD 7,489,090.69 17.1179



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,550,640.65 13.8533



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,303,115.90 17.6037



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,050,459.15 15.059



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,136,771.95 10.2278



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,106,317.61 17.9741



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 168,859,264.10 15.0097



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 239,781.42 15.9854



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,922,620.58 5.8603



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,054,406.45 18.4825



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,022,658.12 15.7332



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 906,153.63 13.9408



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,544,090.60 17.4253



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 295,960.47 18.4975



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,629,482.70 18.6127



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,186,202.89 18.8859



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX