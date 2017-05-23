

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks inched higher after a subdued start on Tuesday as a slew of economic reports on German GDP, private sector output and business sentiment helped investors shrug off news of another suspected terrorist attack in the U.K. and the lack of progress on Greek debt talks.



German GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the first quarter, in line with the preliminary estimate and faster than the 0.4 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter, data published by Destatis showed. This was the fastest growth since the first quarter of 2016, when GDP climbed 0.7 percent.



Separately, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed that Germany's private sector expanded at the sharpest rate in over six years in May. The composite output index rose unexpectedly to a 73-month high of 57.3 in May from 56.7 in April.



Also, German business sentiment strengthened more than expected in May, survey data from Ifo institute revealed. The business sentiment index rose to 114.6 from 113.0 in April. The expected reading was 113.1.



The benchmark DAX was up 37 points or 0.29 percent at 12,654 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Monday.



Volkswagen shares rose over 2 percent. Efforts to convince some managers of the need to change are still proving tough 20 months after the emissions fraud, chief executive Matthias Mueller said.



Rival Daimler gained 1 percent and BMW advanced 1.5 percent.



Kion Group, a manufacturer of materials handling equipment, slid half a percent after it raised 602.9 million euros by issuing new shares.



