Soluble Dietary Fibers Market Worth 3.23 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Soluble Dietary Fibers Marketby Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Nuts & Seeds, and Cereals & Grains), Type (Inulin, Polydextrose, Pectin, and Beta-glucan), Application (Functional Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2016. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2017, to reach 3.23 Billion by 2022.

The global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market is expanding with considerable growth potential over the next five years. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth of convenience food sector, favorable functional properties of soluble dietary fibers, and growing usage and applications of soluble dietary fibers in the functional foods & beverages industry.

Functional foods & beverages estimated to be the largest segment in 2017

The functional foods & beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the Soluble Dietary Fibers Market in 2017, due to growing application of soluble dietary fibers to obtain varied functional properties in food products such as confectioneries, beverages, and processed foods. Soluble dietary fibers have been developed to enhance the effectiveness of dietary fibers, and their functional applications such as fat & sugar replacers, texture improvers, fiber enrichers, and prebiotic properties in the food & beverages industry are increasingly gaining importance. With the increasing per capita income, consumers demand an additional varied set of healthy food products, which in turn influences the demand for soluble dietary fibers.

Inulin is estimated to be the largest segment in 2017

The inulin segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the Soluble Dietary Fibers Market, in terms of value, in 2017. Inulin offers multiple health benefits, in addition to serving as a fat and sugar replacer in bakery products, frozen dairy desserts, and confectionery products. It is increasingly used for weight loss, constipation, and as a food additive to improve taste. As taste is of prime importance for consumers' acceptability of food products, inulin is extensively used as a flavor enhancer in food products. To meet the needs of the customers, manufacturers offer better-quality functionalities or performances, which acts as a significant driver for the growth of the inulin segment.

North America is estimated to be the most lucrative market for soluble dietary fibers

In 2017, the North American market is estimated to hold a significant share in the global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market. The major drivers for this significant share of the North American region are increasing consumer expectations for innovation and healthy food products. North America is completely driven by the U.S. market. The major drivers for this region are the increase in consumer demand for healthy fibrous food due to busy lifestyles. The U.S. consumers in North America are becoming aware of the health benefits of different types of soluble dietary fibers such as inulin and beta-glucan, and their significance in enhancing body immunity. Increasing occurrences of obesity and cardiac diseases have resulted in consumers showing a preference for natural and low-calorie food products.

The Soluble Dietary Fibers Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), and Roquette Freres S.A.(France).

