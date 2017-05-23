Copenhagen Airports A/S has today been informed that Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited (MIRA) on behalf of Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund III (MEIF3) has appointed advisors to assist in undertaking a strategic review of MEIF3's investment in Copenhagen Airports A/S, which may or may not result in a divestment of MEIF3's indirect ownership interest in Copenhagen Airports A/S. Please find letter from MIRA attached. If this announcement gives rise to any questions, please contact MIRA.



Attachment:

