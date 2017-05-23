The International Marathon Becomes the Sports Festival of Changchun

CHANGCHUN, China, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Marathon fired the first shot at Changchun, Jilin Province on 8 o'clock on May 21st and 30000 competitors, who come from all the regions of China and other 21 countries or regions such as United States, Britain, Canada, Japan, Australia, Germany and others, took part in the match. The event has an excellent interaction with the audience and it also became a massive civic Sports Festival.

Changchun, which is known as the "North Spring City", is located in the northeast of China and is the provincial capital of Jilin Province with four distinctive seasons. It is suitable for travel and living and has also become a famous sports city in which Chinese winter and summer sports has developed together.

Moreover, it is one of the two cities, which has the Olympic champions of winter and summer Olympic games. Meanwhile, the comprehensive fitness activities are widely spread in Changchun and people who regularly take part in physical exercise account for more than half of the total population of Changchun. Vasaloppet China, the cross country skiing competition which is also called "Snow Marathon", has been continuously held for 15 sessions in Changchun with more than 100 thousand cumulative participants at all levels and it makes great contributions to the popularization and promotion of Chinese ice and snow sports.

The International Marathon not only triggered the enthusiasm of national sports in Changchun again, but also built a brand which made echoing development with winter and summer fitness activities.

Changchun is the geometric center of northeast Asia, the key hub node city of the north passageway of the Belt and Road initiative and the hinterland of Chinese Changjitu strategy. There are many first attempts of new China in Changchun and it is the cradle city of automobile industry, film industry, optoelectronics industry, biotechnology, applied chemistry and rail transportation of new china. Now, Changchun persistently makes contributions to the economic transformation, development and diversified support for promoting the Northeast China revitalization. The GDP of Changchun grew by 7.9% in the first quarter of this year and the growth rate is higher than the national average.

According to Changchun Sports Bureau, the theme of the marathon is "the spring city in the north, happy running". Besides, Changchun has been the "happiest city in China" for nine consecutive years. The track circuit of the event passes through the main streets, roads, economic development zones, tourist attractions and landmark buildings of Changchun. It displays the achievement of regional culture, tourism resources, economic and social development and national fitness activities in Changchun and builds a beautiful urban landscape.

The spirit of the marathon coincides with the urban spirit of Changchun of "tolerant atmosphere, exert oneself constantly". With the development of sports in Changchun, the exchange of sports culture between Changchun and the world will be more frequent.