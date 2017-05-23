Digital Experience Platform Vendor censhare AG Secures Growth Investment from DuMont Media Group

MUNICH, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

censhare AG, today announced the completion of a significant growth equity investment from DuMont Media Group, one of Germany's oldest and largest media companies.

censhare is already recognised by industry analysts as a significant vendor in the European software market, having gained an great portfolio of clients, that includes Ikea, Deutsche Bank, Jaguar, McDonald's, Swiss Re, Deutsche Post, Rewe, Migros, GoPro and Kohl's. Based on innovative semantic technology, censhare is becoming considered the 'go to' vendor for efficiently delivering relevant, multi-channel, multi-language customer experiences with itsno-silo content platform.

DuMont Media Group is committed to investing in innovative digital technologies, having recently taken over 75 percent of Facelift brand building technologies GmbH, one of the leading providers of social media marketing software in Europe.

The growth investment by DuMont represents a significant move for censhare in this market, funding an aggressive expansion of its global sales, marketing and support capability (specifically in North America and Asia Pacific) as well as an increased investment in Research and Development.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us and our clients, working with our new investment partner," explains Dieter Reichert, CEO, censhare. "Having grown the company organically to 200 people across half a dozen countries on two continents, this was a carefully considered next step in our company's growth."

Dr. Christoph Bauer, CEO DuMont Media Group: "Following our engagement with Facelift, the investment in censhare now represents another important step for the expansion of our digital business. With it, DuMont is an attractive provider of Marketing Cloud Services."

The shareholding is subject to the approval of the German antitrust authorities.

About censhare AG

censhare, with around 200 employees, has offices in the UK, USA, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and India. More than 180 customers in Europe and the USA include Ikea, Deutsche Bank, Jaguar, McDonald's, Swiss Re, Deutsche Post, Rewe, Migros, GoPro and Kohl's retailer in the USA.

Since being founded in 2001, censhare has been on a mission to build software that enables its clients to engage with today's multi-channel, global, content consumer. Whether the challenge is managing digital assets, product information, marketing resources or web content; censhare has enabled its clients to achieve this goal.

The key has been censhares differentiated technology and approach; a no-silo content platform, that organisations are using to create a central, universal, smart content cloud to efficiently deliver consistent, multi-lingual, relevant and engaging communications across multiple channels.

About DuMont Media Group

The German media brands Mitteldeutsche Zeitung, Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, Kölnische Rundschau, the Berliner Zeitung, the EXPRESS, the Berliner Kurier and the Hamburger Morgenpost are part of the DuMont media group with its three business segments regional media, business information and digital. Apart from regional advertisements, the DuMont publishing house as well as local radio and TV stations are also included. In addition to censhare and Facelift, the European market leader for social media marketing software, DuMont is also involved in the venture capital funds Capnamic through young, rapidly growing companies.

Contact

Mathias Wurth

Marketing Manager

mathias.wurth@censhare.com

+49-89-568236-101

