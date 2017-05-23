LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- StaffConnect Group, provider of the world's leading enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced it has secured over $1 million in seed financing from Finance South East and a strategic list of angel investors. The company will utilize the funding to fuel further product innovation and global expansion as it capitalizes on the multi-billion dollar employee engagement market.

According to a Gartner study, 87 percent of global employees across 142 countries feel disengaged in their jobs. In the U.S. alone, Gallup estimates that disengaged employees cost the nation's economy $450 billion to $550 billion. Yet companies with effective communications that improve employee engagement have been shown to deliver 47 percent higher shareholder returns. Despite these realities, many companies lack the technology solutions they need to communicate effectively with employees, including the 80 percent of employees globally who are considered "Non-Desk Employees" (NDEs) and work offsite.

StaffConnect not only provides a platform by which to seamlessly communicate to employees, but even more importantly, one by which employees can communicate back -- enabling the employee to have a voice and be heard. In this way, employees become engaged and have the opportunity to provide invaluable feedback that improves business processes and productivity -- and ultimately, the end customer experience and bottom-line profitability.

The platform -- which offers a next-generation "mobile intranet" to engage all employees regardless of location -- is one of few mobile-first solutions available that effectively tackles the huge proportion of non desk employees (NDEs) in the global workforce.

The company is experiencing strong quarter over quarter growth with enterprise customers in EMEA, North America, and AsiaPAC, as well as key growth in the manufacturing, healthcare, and non-profit industries.

In addition to the new funding, StaffConnect has also named Justin Barnes as its Chairman of the Board. Barnes is a managing partner at the venture capital company Elixir Ventures and cofounded a series of market-leading global companies. His proven track record in building successful start-up and fast-growth environments will be an invaluable resource for the company as it builds on its next phase of product innovation and growth.

"There is a huge disconnect between companies and how they communicate with their employees resulting in a fragmented, disengaged workforce," said Justin Barnes. "Solving this problem is now a top priority for the C-suite and other senior executives. The benefit of hearing directly from those on the front-lines -- doing the daily work, interacting with customers, is immeasurable. Actually, it is measurable -- via high staff retention rates, as well as revenue and bottom-line profit. I am delighted with the opportunity to join and contribute to the already enviable level of domain expertise on the StaffConnect board as we chart the next phase of growth in the white hot employee engagement market."

"Financing from our strategic investors together with our strong global customer growth are key proof points that we are solving a critical business pain point -- one that has been a major challenge to large enterprises until now," said Bulent Osman, founder and CEO, StaffConnect. "I am thrilled to have Justin join us as Chairman as we continue to innovate and implement our mobile-first platform around the world. StaffConnect delivers measurable value to large enterprises by empowering their employees to effectively interact, share and collaborate which increases employee productivity and customer satisfaction."

