AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 --Shipt, an app-based grocery delivery service that serves 43 major metropolitan areas across the country, today announced the company will hire 300 additional Shipt Shoppers to serve the Austin city area. Shipt provides members in Austin with home delivery from H-E-B and the company is now looking to grow its local workforce by 300 additional shoppers to meet increased demand.

Shipt Shoppers are able to set their own schedule through a custom app which allows them to select orders that work with their daily routine. Shipt offers flexibility to shoppers, who can either work as much or as little as their schedule permits.

"Our successful partnership with H-E-B has shown us that Austin residents see the value in having access to a nontraditional grocery shopping experience," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "Since our launch in the summer of 2016, there has been a continually increasing demand for Shipt Shoppers. Expanding our workforce by hiring 300 additional Shoppers is our next step in ensuring the best customer experience possible for our members."

Shoppers must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation and a current driver's license. Shipt thoroughly screens and background checks all applicants. To apply, visit Shipt.com and select "Get Paid to Shop".

For more information on Shipt, visit Shipt.com/Austin.

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, partners with leading retailers to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 20 million households in 43 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

