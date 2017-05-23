DALLAS, TX and REDWOOD SHORES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Securonix, the market leader in security analytics and predictive cyber threat detection, today announced two key executive hires, Aarij Khan and Mel Shakir, further expanding its team of cybersecurity veterans.

"Securonix is attracting the best in the cybersecurity business," said Securonix CEO Sachin Nayyar. "We're innovating new capabilities that are revolutionizing security, redefining what can be done with big data analytics and inventing new machine learning capabilities that solve critical security problems. People want to join our movement. Frankly, we can't grow fast enough."

Aarij Khan joins Securonix as vice president of marketing, and will focus on accelerating the adoption of Securonix Security Analytics as the new security pane-of-glass in enterprise security operations centers (SOCs), and Securonix UEBA as the de facto standard for user activity monitoring. Khan is a veteran of the security industry, and has held senior marketing management roles that have helped several innovative companies grow to multi-billion dollar valuations, including data security vendor Imperva (IMPV), SIEM vendor ArcSight (ARST, acquired by HP) and Tenable Network Security.

Mel Shakir joins Securonix as vice president of product development with responsibility for engineering, quality assurance and support spanning the Securonix research and development teams. Shakir brings a deep expertise in architecting and developing log management and security monitoring solutions. He has held senior development and product management roles, including serving as CTO of SIEM vendors RippleTech and NitroSecurity (acquired by McAfee) and senior product management roles at RSA NetWitness.

Securonix was an early innovator when in 2008, it focused on the yet-to-be-defined Security Analytics space. It was the first to develop a big data technology infrastructure to analyze machine data and leverage autonomous learning for cybersecurity and threat detection. Securonix is seeing explosive demand for its Security Analytics Platform, and its User and Entity Behavior Analysis solution.

In the last few months alone, Securonix has been recognized by the major analyst firms for its cutting-edge security solutions, industry leadership and maturity in the security analytics space. Gartner gave Securonix its highest ranking for User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA); Forrester named Securonix a "strong performer" in its 2017 Forrester Wave for Security Analytics Report; and KuppingerCole called Securonix "the most advanced implementations of the Real-Time Security Intelligence concept."

"Aarij and Mel are crucial hires that add the precise industry expertise Securonix needs to fulfil its vision of delivering and promoting SNYPR security analytics as the Next-Gen SIEM solution," said Nayyar. "The SIEM space urgently needs disruption. With Mel leading the advancement of cutting-edge technological innovation and Aarij leading the product positioning & go to market execution, Securonix is extremely well equipped to solve our customers' toughest security issues, usher in a new era in security management and realize the wide-spread adoption of next generation SIEM."

About Securonix

Securonix radically transforms enterprise security with actionable intelligence. Our purpose-built security analytics platforms mine, enrich, analyze, score and visualize data into actionable intelligence on the highest risk threats to organizations. Using signature-less anomaly detection techniques, Securonix detects data security, insider threat and fraud attacks automatically and accurately. Visit www.securonix.com.