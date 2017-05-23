GREENSBORO, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Today, Elm Street Technology (EST) announced the acquisition of Consolidated Knowledge, a technology platform provider to the residential real estate and multi-family industries. This acquisition is the next step in EST's ongoing efforts to consolidate the real estate industry's leading technology and marketing service providers.

Today's announcement is the latest in a series of strategic moves EST has made in recent months to create a portfolio of marketing and technology products and services that, when integrated, offer a single technology solution providing lead generation to client retention services for agents, teams, brokers and others. Over the past several months, the company has acquired Listingbook, a leading MLS data powered CRM platform and RLS2000, a premier provider of IDX websites and social media marketing services.

"The products that Consolidated Knowledge has developed have enabled the company to assemble a respectable portfolio of customers, including SRE Matrix in a short period of time" said Prem Luthra, President and CEO of EST. "We're excited about adding their customers, team and technologies to our rapidly growing enterprise."

"Our team is excited to join the portfolio of EST's companies and I'm personally looking forward to joining such an experienced and well respected leadership team," said Lucas Haldeman, Founder and CEO of Consolidated Knowledge. "The current vendor landscape in the real estate industry is way too fragmented, causing extra work and unnecessary time investments from real estate professionals. EST is devoted to developing or acquiring all products and services under one roof that today's real state professional needs to grow their business."

"Consolidated Knowledge has assembled a 'world-class' team of software and database engineers that have developed several platforms we're excited to introduce to our rapidly growing customer base," said Randall Kaplan, Chairman of EST. "By combining their engineering talent with our sales and marketing capabilities, we plan to rapidly expand the solutions we're offering to the real estate community."

Among the customers currently utilizing Consolidated Knowledge's solutions is SRE Matrix, the nationwide brokerage firm founded by acclaimed business mogul Takeshi Sekiguchi. "As a customer of Consolidated Knowledge, we're excited about how the best-in-class portfolio of marketing and productivity solutions that EST is building will benefit SRE, its agents and our customers."

