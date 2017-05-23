Agreement Express Continues Global Expansion With Their Newest Office in London

TORONTO, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Agreement Express, leading onboarding automation software for financial services, announced that the company has opened their latest office in the City of London as part of their expansion strategy to accelerate presence in EMEA markets, as well as to better serve a global client base.

The new European office reflects the growth the company is seeing worldwide across financial centers that have a high demand for improving onboarding and underwriting, while providing a digital client experience. Nico Bruel, Regional Director, has been appointed to develop Agreement Express' EMEA business, strengthen relationships with current customers and build new partnerships.

Agreement Express offers a robust solution for organizations seeking to offer a white-glove client experience, while balancing the increasing demand for transparency by client protection regulations such as MiFID II. Agile onboarding means clients can get up and running in weeks, not months, and better equips them to compete through financial market instability. "Digitizing the onboarding process has become a business imperative for financial service organizations across both sides of the Atlantic," Nico explains. "We recognize strategic growth areas for our key verticals in Europe, and further investment in these regions will strengthen our position as a global leader in digital onboarding."

About Agreement Express

Agreement Express is the leading client onboarding platform for financial services. The Agreement Express platform allows financial institutions to design and execute consistent automated onboarding experiences across their product offerings and channels, while providing deep analytics that enable proactive and personalized client advice. The platform is the first of its kind to help top performing firms gather, use, and reuse client data to improve and evolve rich customer experiences. Agreement Express enables Fortune 500 financial institutions around the world to provide best-in-class digital onboarding to their clients and grow their business.

