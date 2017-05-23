Kaiserslautern (ots) -



For the 45th time, on the weekend of May 25 - 28, the Nürburgring will host the legendary ADAC Zurich 24-hours race. As the leading supplier of racing shells, Adient product group Recaro Automotive Seating will be right in the cockpit with many of the top drivers among the field of 161 participants. An Audi TTRS2 and an Audi RS3 from team LMS Engineering will compete in the race as Recaro Automotive Seating's partner vehicles.



"The brand name Recaro has been at home in motorsports for over 40 years; international teams and professional drivers trust in the safety and reliability of our racing shells," says Markus Kussmaul, executive director of the Adient specialty seating group and responsible for the worldwide business of Recaro Performance Car Seating. "We are equipping many teams participating in the motorsports highlight of the year at the Nürburgring, most importantly several top teams in the Porsche 991 field, like Manthey Racing, or Falken Motorsport."



Recaro Automotive Seating will take part in the 45th edition of the spectacular race in the Eifel mountains itself aboard two partner vehicles. The Audi TTRS2 (# 89), driven by the fast and experienced Ring experts Daniela Schmid, Ulrich Andree, Christian Schmitz, and Stefan Wieninger, will compete in the fully packed and highly competitive SP3T class. Just as exciting will be the appearance of the new TCR class for touring cars with turbo engines and a capacity of up to two liters, a class growing in popularity worldwide. Representing Recaro in this category will be the Audi RS3 (# 17), shared by gentlemen drivers Mike Jäger, Pierre Humbert and Matthias Wasel. Ulrich Andree will also support the team by occasionally taking the wheel.



Both vehicles have been entered by successful team LMS Engineering. Owner Andreas Lautner has enjoyed a 30 years career both as driver and engineer in motorsports, chalking up victories in the Dakar Rally and taking home the title in the 2012 German Endurance Championship, among other wins.



In addition to providing technical support to customer vehicles and managing spare parts for a variety of manufacturers in motorsports, Lautner has successfully entered his own race cars in several different championships and at the 24-hours race on the Nürburgring. Speaking about the collaboration with Recaro Automotive Seating, Lautner says: "I worked with Recaro products throughout my entire career in professional motorsports - so I cannot imagine a better partner for the 24-hours race. Recaro racing shells remain unmatched with regards to safety and quality. Plus, you have their perfect ergonomics and the possibility to individually adjust them to fit different drivers, which is key in endurance racing."



The Recaro P 1300 GT is the racing shell of choice for LMS Engineering. "A big step forward in the matter of feedback for our drivers. The shell and its sidemount have proved to be stiffer and sturdier than previous solutions," says Lautner. It is the world's first racing shell to meet the FIA 8862-2009 advanced racing seat standards while offering length adjustment using a flexible adapter. With this, and its removable upholstery pads, it offers drivers a maximum of individual adjustment options. It is the ideal racing shell for competitions with frequent driver changes, like a 24-hours race, in which - despite its long duration - every second counts.



About Recaro Automotive Seating:



Recaro Automotive Seating is a product group of Adient. At eight locations in Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Japan, Mexico, and the USA, we design, manufacture, and market complete seats representative of our core competencies of design, ergonomics, craftsmanship, robustness, lightweight construction, and first-class workmanship, under the brand name Recaro. Recaro Automotive Seating consists of two units: While Recaro Performance Car Seating offers passenger car seats for OEMs and the aftermarket, Recaro Commercial Vehicle Seating focuses on commercial vehicle seats in the OEM and aftermarket segments.



About Adient:



Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 75,000 employees operating 230 manufacturing/assembly plants in 33 countries worldwide, Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, the company's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 25 million vehicles every year. To learn more, please visit adient.com.



