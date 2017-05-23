Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transcatheter Annuloplasty Ring for Mitral Regurgitation" report to their offering.

This report presents summary of the reimbursement situation for a transcatheter annuloplasty ring for mitral regurgitation. The method is transcatheter alternative of open surgery placement of annuloplasty ring.

Report includes essential information about reimbursement and national funding of the transcatheter annuloplasty ring for mitral regurgitation, including:

Brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices

Procedure coding for technology

Diagnosis coding

Payment mechanism for technology

Reimbursement tariffs for technology

Restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology

Policy considerations by payers and policy-makers about technology



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and summary

2. Executive summary table

3. Contents

4. Methodology

5. Reimbursement analysis in Austria

6. Reimbursement analysis in Belgium

7. Reimbursement analysis in Denmark

8. Reimbursement analysis in England

9. Reimbursement analysis in France

10. Reimbursement analysis in Germany

11. Reimbursement analysis in Italy

12. Reimbursement analysis in the Netherlands

13. Reimbursement analysis in Norway

14. Reimbursement analysis in Sweden

15. Reimbursement analysis in Switzerland

16. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77p5s5/transcatheter

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005758/en/

