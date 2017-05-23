Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transcatheter Annuloplasty Ring for Mitral Regurgitation" report to their offering.
This report presents summary of the reimbursement situation for a transcatheter annuloplasty ring for mitral regurgitation. The method is transcatheter alternative of open surgery placement of annuloplasty ring.
Report includes essential information about reimbursement and national funding of the transcatheter annuloplasty ring for mitral regurgitation, including:
- Brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices
- Procedure coding for technology
- Diagnosis coding
- Payment mechanism for technology
- Reimbursement tariffs for technology
- Restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology
- Policy considerations by payers and policy-makers about technology
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and summary
2. Executive summary table
3. Contents
4. Methodology
5. Reimbursement analysis in Austria
6. Reimbursement analysis in Belgium
7. Reimbursement analysis in Denmark
8. Reimbursement analysis in England
9. Reimbursement analysis in France
10. Reimbursement analysis in Germany
11. Reimbursement analysis in Italy
12. Reimbursement analysis in the Netherlands
13. Reimbursement analysis in Norway
14. Reimbursement analysis in Sweden
15. Reimbursement analysis in Switzerland
16. Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77p5s5/transcatheter
