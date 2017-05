STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release London, 23 May 2017

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc

PowerShares S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF (the "Fund")

The above Fund has been admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. A copy of the Prospectus relating to the Funds is available at www.invescopowershares.co.uk.

Enquiries:

Invesco PowerShares +44207 065 3897