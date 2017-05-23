

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares extended gains from the previous session on Tuesday, although overall gains remained muted following last night's terror attack on the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.



While basic resources stocks retreated, the pound's weakness against both the euro and the dollar helped to underpin gains among exporters.



The pound hit an eight-week low after official data showed Britain recorded a larger-than-forecast budget deficit in the first month of the new fiscal year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points or 0.10 percent at 7,504 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Severn Trent rallied 1.5 percent. The water utility upgraded its dividend policy after reporting an increase in annual profits.



HomeServe shares jumped more than 12 percent after the repair and insurance firm posted a big jump in full-year profits and hiked its dividend for the year by 20 percent.



Astrazeneca shares rose half a percent. Citing results from a late-stage study, the company said its new benralizumab cut substantially the need for asthma patients to take problematic oral steroids.



Material stocks fell, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and BHP Billiton falling between half a percent and 1 percent.



Rio Tinto slid 0.4 percent after launching an offer to buy back up to $2.5 billion of its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds.



