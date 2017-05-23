Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transcatheter Mitral Annuloplasty Using Implant Placed in the Coronary Sinus for Mitral Regurgitation" report to their offering.
The report presents summary of the reimbursement situation for a transcatheter mitral annuloplasty using implant placed in the coronary sinus for mitral regurgitation. Device is alleviating mitral regurgitation by reducing mitral annulus dilatation.
Report includes essential information about reimbursement and national funding of the transcatheter mitral annuloplasty using implant placed in the coronary sinus for mitral regurgitation, including:
- Brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices
- Procedure coding for technology
- Diagnosis coding
- Payment mechanism for technology
- Reimbursement tariffs for technology
- Restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology
- Policy considerations by payers and policy-makers about technology
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and summary
2. Executive summary table
3. Contents
4. Methodology
5. Reimbursement analysis in Austria
6. Reimbursement analysis in Belgium
7. Reimbursement analysis in Denmark
8. Reimbursement analysis in England
9. Reimbursement analysis in France
10. Reimbursement analysis in Germany
11. Reimbursement analysis in Italy
12. Reimbursement analysis in the Netherlands
13. Reimbursement analysis in Norway
14. Reimbursement analysis in Sweden
15. Reimbursement analysis in Switzerland
Companies Mentioned
- Cardiac Dimensions (Carillon Mitral Contour System)
- Medtentia (CathHELIX)
- MVRx (ARTO System)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hwhxkb/transcatheter
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005767/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Surgical Procedures