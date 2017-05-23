SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that Ashu Roy, CEO, will present at the Cowen and Company 45th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of eGain's website at www.egain.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available for 90 days following the event.

To arrange a one-on-one meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Cowen salesperson, or the MKR Group, eGain's investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain Corporation, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Group Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com



