Brainlab AG today announced its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Joseph A. Doyle intends to retire within the next year, after nearly 20 years of service with the company.

A well-respected leader, Doyle, 55, joined Brainlab in 1998 as Vice President and was promoted in 2000 to the Management Board as CFO, where he is responsible for leading the company's global Finance Organization, Investor Relations, Tax, Treasury, Audit, Accounting and Controls, Financial Reporting, Business Development, Quality Management, Legal, Compliance and Risk Management. Mr. Doyle also served as Chief Operating Officer from 2001-2009.

During Doyle's tenure as CFO, the company has grown from 300 employees and revenues of 48 million to 1,270 employees and revenues of 260 million.

Prior to joining Brainlab, Doyle served 7 years with Varian in marketing and business development roles, and as a decorated officer in the US Navy Submarine Force. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Marine Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and Master's degrees in Business Administration and Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Stanford University.

"I am extremely grateful for Joseph's vital contributions to our company as CFO," said Stefan Vilsmeier, Brainlab's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Joseph oversaw a period of rapid revenue growth and expansion from when he joined in 1998 and helped us execute on several strategic initiatives. I personally most value Joseph's sharp analytical mind and foresight, serving as a crucial sparring partner. I know I speak for everyone at Brainlab when I thank him for his many contributions as a member of the management board."

Mr. Doyle added, "I am proud of all that we have accomplished at Brainlab over the past 20 years. I am confident that we will identify a strong CFO to continue to build on these accomplishments and I look forward to working closely with the new CFO to ensure a successful transition."

Doyle added, "It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the great team at Brainlab and I look forward to assisting the company with the search and transition process."

After retiring, Mr. Doyle will continue to provide services to the company in an advisory capacity.

About Brainlab

Brainlab develops, manufactures and markets software-driven medical technology, enabling access to advanced, less invasive patient treatments.

Brainlab technology powers treatments in radiosurgery as well as numerous surgical fields including neurosurgery, orthopedic, ENT, CMF, spine and trauma. Founded in Munich in 1989, Brainlab has over 11,800 systems installed in over 100 countries.

