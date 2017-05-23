MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Amex Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AMX) pleased to announce the results of its 2015 exploration program performed on its 100% owned Cameron property (13 claims covering 731 hectares) located in the Abitibi region near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec, Canada. The program consisted of 38 channel samples and 8 drill holes totalling 1,731m. The work revealed that the gold mineralisation is present in the form of metric lenses, with lateral decametric extension, scattered in a north easterly ovoid zone with an apparent southerly dip. Diamond hole drilling returned values of 1.7 g/t Au over 7.0 m including 11.2 g/t Au over 0.3 m in hole CA2015s08, 2.0 g/t Au over 2.5 m in hole Ca2015s03 and 4.1 g/t Au over 0.3 m in hole Ca2015s06.

Following this campaign, analysis concluded, the system is important, open at depth and laterally and further exploration work is needed to understand and optimize the knowledge of the gold mineralisation potential. It is recommended to complete the interpretation of previous work and to improve the three-dimensional model followed by an exploration program of trenching, mapping, geophysics and drilling.

Osisko Mining, Probe Metals and others have staked and surrounded the Amex Cameron property.

"Though the work program was completed in 2015 we have only recently commissioned the geological interpretation," said Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration. "After receiving this positive interpretation of the potential of the Cameron property we will be carrying out a follow up exploration program and we have initiated discussions with other groups that have expressed an interest in the property."

Jacques Marchand Ing. Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101, approved the geological information reported in this news release.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has two main projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares (Agnico Eagle Mines is currently earning in for 51% under JV agreement); and the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares. In addition, Amex has the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

