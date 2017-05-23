BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select")(TSX: UNS) announced today the appointment, effective July 3, 2017, of Brent Windom to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group and the retirement of Gary O'Connor, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group, at the end of 2017.

Mr. Windom has 30 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry. During his career, he has held various leadership positions and served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Uni-Select USA, Inc. His previous experience includes the positions of Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Uni-Select USA, Inc. and Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising for MAWDI. His most recent position was President and Chief Executive Officer of Auto Plus / Pep Boys, an important automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the U.S.

"Brent has a solid track record of driving business growth through innovation, successful strategic initiatives and developing people," mentioned Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select. "We are extremely proud to welcome Brent back as a member of our Executive team and are confident that, with his extensive leadership and his strong knowledge of the Canadian automotive aftermarket, he will be a key contributor in the pursuit of Uni-Select's growth ambitions."

To ensure a smooth and efficient transition, Mr. O'Connor will act as Strategic Advisor to Mr. Windom from July 3, 2017 until the end of 2017.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Executive Team and our 3,000+ team members, I would like to express our sincerest thanks to Gary for his tireless dedication and leadership in helping build an outstanding Corporation. The success of Uni-Select is, in large part, due to his extraordinary talent, his professional expertise and his leadership. Gary has earned the trust and respect of our team members, partners and industry leaders and he will be missed by all who had the privilege of working with him," mentioned Mr. Buckley. "We wish him a long and rewarding retirement."

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,000 collision repair centre customers. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

