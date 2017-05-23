Shikun & Binui Schedules First Quarter 2017 Results Release For May 28, 2017

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) ("Shikun & Binui" or the "Company"), a member of the Arison Group and Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company, announced that it will be releasing its first quarter 2017 results on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Due to the timing of the US Memorial Day holiday, immediately followed by the Shavuot holiday in Israel, the Company will not be holding an English results conference call this particular quarter, as is typical. However, management will be happy to speak to any interested investors to discuss the results at any time following the release. Interested investors which would like to discuss the results with management should contact Shikun & Binui's investor relations officer at inbal_u@shikunbinui.com to set up a call.

About Shikun&Binui

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in six segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

The above noted in this release includes forward-looking statements based on Company data, as well as Company plans and estimations based on this data. The activity, results and other data may be substantially different in reality given uncertainty and various risks, including those discussed under risk factors in the Company's financial statements and Director's reports.