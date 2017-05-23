Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 22-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 434.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 443.93p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 429.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 438.88p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---