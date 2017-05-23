Incessant Technologies' iCOB Solution Awarded 'Best Overall App' at Appian World 2017

HYDERABAD, India, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

iCOB - The Customer On-Boarding solution developed by Incessant Technologies, an NIIT Technologies company, was awarded the 'Best Overall App' by Appian, a leading low-code software development platform. The award was announced at Appian World event held in San Francisco last month.

Incessant's Customer On-Boarding framework leverages Appian's low-code enterprise application platform to streamline, accelerate and enhance customer's digital on-boarding experience. A joint breakout session with one of its customers was hosted by Incessant at the Appian World to showcase the features and benefits of iCOB.

"The Appian platform provides the necessary tools to create powerful, enterprise-grade business applications," said Marc Wilson, Senior Vice President, Industry Markets at Appian. "Incessant Technologies' application developed with Appian's low-code platform provides a highly configurable workflow and set of business rules that enables business users to automate the customer on-boarding journey. We are always proud to see our customers using the platform for what it was designed to do; provide a competitive advantage through digital transformation."

"It is an extremely proud moment for all of us at Incessant and we are delighted to see the excitement created by iCOB. We will continue to work with Appian to bring more innovative digital solutions to our customers," said Mr. Vijay Madduri, CEO, Incessant Technologies.

Incessant Technologies, an NIIT Technologies company, helps global organizations realize their Digital Integration goals through the agile delivery of enterprise iBPM solutions.With significant expertise in delivering solutions based on the Appian Platform, Incessant helps customers transform into the digital businesses of tomorrow.

