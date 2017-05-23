Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Angioplasty of Arteries of Lower Extremities for Peripheral Artery Disease" report to their offering.
This report presents a summary of the reimbursement situation in Europe for a group of angioplasty procedures of arteries of lower extremities for peripheral artery disease (plain and drug-eluting balloon angioplasty, stenting using bare metal and drug-eluting stents).
Analysis covers iliac, femoral and popliteal arteries.
Analysis is provided for admitted and day case hospital care.
The following clinical scenarios are considered:
Balloon angioplasty as stand-alone procedure
Balloon angioplasty using drug-eluting balloon
Balloon angioplasty in combination with percutaneous transluminal atherectomy
Balloon angioplasty in combination with insertion of stent
Insertion of bare metal stent
Insertion of drug-eluting stent
Report includes essential information about reimbursement and national funding for angioplasty, including:
Brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices
Procedure coding for technology
Diagnosis coding
Payment mechanism for technology
Reimbursement tariffs for technology
Restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology
Policy considerations by payers and policy-makers about technology
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and summary
2. Executive summary table
3. Contents
4. Methodology
5. Reimbursement analysis in Austria
6. Reimbursement analysis in Belgium
7. Reimbursement analysis in Denmark
8. Reimbursement analysis in England
9. Reimbursement analysis in France
10. Reimbursement analysis in Germany
11. Reimbursement analysis in Italy
12. Reimbursement analysis in the Netherlands
13. Reimbursement analysis in Norway
14. Reimbursement analysis in Sweden
15. Reimbursement analysis in Switzerland
Companies Mentioned
- AMG International
- Abbott Vascular
- Alvimedica
- Andramed
- Angiodynamics
- B Braun
- Bentley InnoMed
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific
- BostonScientific (Ranger)
- BrosMed
- CR Bard
- Cook Medical
- Cordis
- Degania Silicone
- Endocor
- Eucatech
- Hexacath
- IVascular
- InSitu Technologies
- Jotec
- Lepu Medical
- Medinol
- Medtronic
- Meril
- Merit Medical
- MicroPort
- Optimed
- QTVascular
- Rontis
- Spectranetics
- Stentys
- Stron Medical
- Terumo
- W.L. Gore
