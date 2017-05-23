Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Angioplasty of Arteries of Lower Extremities for Peripheral Artery Disease" report to their offering.

This report presents a summary of the reimbursement situation in Europe for a group of angioplasty procedures of arteries of lower extremities for peripheral artery disease (plain and drug-eluting balloon angioplasty, stenting using bare metal and drug-eluting stents).

Analysis covers iliac, femoral and popliteal arteries.

Analysis is provided for admitted and day case hospital care.

The following clinical scenarios are considered:

Balloon angioplasty as stand-alone procedure

Balloon angioplasty using drug-eluting balloon

Balloon angioplasty in combination with percutaneous transluminal atherectomy

Balloon angioplasty in combination with insertion of stent

Insertion of bare metal stent

Insertion of drug-eluting stent

Report includes essential information about reimbursement and national funding for angioplasty, including:

Brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices

Procedure coding for technology

Diagnosis coding

Payment mechanism for technology

Reimbursement tariffs for technology

Restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology

Policy considerations by payers and policy-makers about technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and summary

2. Executive summary table

3. Contents

4. Methodology

5. Reimbursement analysis in Austria

6. Reimbursement analysis in Belgium

7. Reimbursement analysis in Denmark

8. Reimbursement analysis in England

9. Reimbursement analysis in France

10. Reimbursement analysis in Germany

11. Reimbursement analysis in Italy

12. Reimbursement analysis in the Netherlands

13. Reimbursement analysis in Norway

14. Reimbursement analysis in Sweden

15. Reimbursement analysis in Switzerland

