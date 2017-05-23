

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices increased for the third straight month in April, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in April, just above the 2.0 percent rise in March.



Domestic market producer prices grew 2.2 percent annually in April and prices on the foreign market went up by 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in April. It was the sixth month of increase in a row.



