Managed Security Services, Backup and DR from iomart on G-Cloud 9

A comprehensive suite of managed security services from iomart will continue to be available to the UK public sector after the cloud company was accepted onto the new G-Cloud 9 framework.

The security suite from iomart offers government and other public sector organisations a wide-ranging set of services to protect them from ongoing and future cyber threats. It includes: Web and Email Security; Security Incident and Event Management; Advanced Threat Detection, Network and Endpoint Security Services as well as Risk and Compliance Consultancy Services to help organisations meet their regulatory requirements.

Angus MacSween, CEO of iomart, said: "As we have seen recently with the WannaCry ransomware attack, there is a growing global threat to IT infrastructure. It is important that all organisations within and outwith the public sector take cyber security much more seriously. We have already seen a growing demand for our backup and Disaster Recovery services, however the public sector also needs to be proactive against threats by building prevention into overall strategy as well. Cyber security is no longer just an IT problem for the public sector, it is a senior management issue."

The Crown Commercial Service has narrowed down the ninth iteration of G-Cloud into three lots - Cloud Hosting, Cloud Software and Cloud Support - and iomart has been successful in all three. iomart has IaaS, PaaS and SaaS services available on the framework covering its private and hybrid cloud solutions, its managed services for AWS and Azure, plus Storage, Backup and Disaster Recovery services.

iomart also offers strategic support to public sector organisations at the start of their journey to the cloud through a Cloud Strategy and Planning Service and a Cloud Selection and Decision Service - both provided by its consultancy company SystemsUp, which has delivered successful public cloud implementation projects for a number of government organisations and agencies.

