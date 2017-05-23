

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady on Tuesday as upbeat economic reports from Germany, France and the euro zone helped investors shrug off worries over U.S. political risks, another suspected terrorist attack in the U.K. and the lack of progress on Greek debt talks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.15 percent at 391.74 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



The German DAX was moving up 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.6 percent and the U.K. 's FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Nokia shares jumped 6.5 percent after the Finnish network giant settled a patent dispute with Apple.



Automakers saw widespread gains, with BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot climbing 1-2 percent.



Severn Trent rallied 1.5 percent. The British water utility upgraded its dividend policy after reporting an increase in annual profits.



HomeServe shares jumped more than 12 percent in London after the repair and insurance firm posted a big jump in full-year profits and hiked its dividend for the year by 20 percent.



Vivendi advanced 2 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that the French media firm could float a minority stake in Universal Music Group.



On the flip side, Switzerland's Clariant dropped 1.5 percent after announcing a tie-up with U.S. competitor Huntsman.



Material stocks fell, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and BHP Billiton falling between half a percent and 1 percent.



In economic releases, Eurozone private sector logged the fastest growth for six years in May, flash data from IHS Markit showed.



The flash composite output index came in at 56.8, unchanged from April's six-year high while economists expected the index to fall slightly to 56.7.



Other reports on German business sentiment, German GDP and French manufacturing sentiment also painted a positive picture of regional economies.



The pound slipped against both the euro and the dollar after official data showed Britain recorded a larger-than-forecast budget deficit in the first month of the new fiscal year.



