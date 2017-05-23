NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 --



WHO:

Crowded, the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs

WHAT:

Will host its May Tech Jobs Meetup, featuring recruiters and hiring managers from leading employers, including event partner Microsoft.

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. EDT

WHERE:

Microsoft Technology Center

11 Times Square

New York, N.Y.

Space is limited; to register, visit: https://www.meetup.com/Crowded-Tech-Jobs-Meetup/events/237539167.

DETAILS:

As hiring managers and recruiters looking for tech talent face a growing list of in-demand skills and necessary qualifications, candidates grow weary of filling out endless applications without much response. Managing to get noticed and stand out from the crowd is a challenge but not impossible -- especially when given the chance to meet in real life.

For the May Tech Jobs Meetup, Crowded will partner with and host the event from the Microsoft Technology Center in New York City. This month's Meetup will include a keynote presentation and panel discussion with recruiters and hiring managers including Tyler Kimble, GHRO Global Talent Acquisition for Microsoft and Aviva Druyan, director of Talent Acquisition at LearnVest. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about current openings and network with employers hiring in the area.

Only a limited number of seats are available and pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot, please visit: https://www.meetup.com/Crowded-Tech-Jobs-Meetup/events/237539167.

About Crowded

Based in New York City, Crowded doesn't believe that technology should replace recruiters. We believe Machine Learning and Messaging Automation should empower recruiters to engage candidates in new ways and win the war for talent.

In 2016, Crowded raised $3.3M of financing from Tokalon Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, Elevate Innovation Partners and several Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.