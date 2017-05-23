HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today released "The Definitive Guide to Talent Relationship Marketing." This resource provides detailed strategies to implement Talent Relationship Marketing at every level involved in the process of attracting talent, including candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and talent leaders.

"While the candidate is at the core of Talent Relationship Marketing, Phenom People developed this guide to show companies that experience goes beyond the candidate," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. "The personas, experiences, journeys and pain points of recruiters, hiring managers and talent leaders are just as important to creating a winning talent strategy."

Examining the changing competitive talent landscape, the guide lays out the impact that a talent rut has on each stakeholder in the recruiting process, and what companies need to overcome the associated challenges, including:

What is Talent Relationship Marketing and why is it needed?

The Talent Relationship Marketing Lifecycle

How companies can establish their unique Employee Value Proposition (EVP)

How to develop personas and journey maps for candidates, recruiters, hiring managers, and talent leaders

Where Talent Relationship Marketing can solve the talent rut company-wide

To download "The Definitive Guide to Talent Relationship Marketing," visit http://www.phenompeople.com/ebook-the-definitive-guide-to-trm.

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experience. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including AMN Healthcare, Citrix, General Motors, Hershey, Informatica and IPG Media.

To learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing, please visit www.phenompeople.com.