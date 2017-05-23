SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTC PINK: SSFT), a leader in email security and continuity solutions announces the launch of SonaSecure, an affordable cloud-based service, that protects organizations' email systems from ransomware like WannaCry, malware, viruses, and phishing attacks as well as offers comprehensive email continuity.

"Sonasoft is entering the market just at the right time," said Mike Khanna, Director of Sales. "As the recent WannaCry ransomware attack demonstrated, the threat is real and very destructive. Earlier this year, the FBI estimates that ransomware alone is a billion-dollar-a-year crime. This disturbing trend will only continue, and no one is immune. Defense industry giant Northrop Grumman, for example, produces top secret weapons but fell for a W-2 email phishing attack. FedEx can send and track packages around the world but was impacted by the WannaCry ransomware attack. Even tech leaders Google and Facebook were recent victims of a 100-million-dollar phishing scam."

"SonaSecure prevents these types of email attacks," continued Mike Khanna. "Before an email ever reaches a company's network, SonaSecure screens all incoming email and determines in real-time whether to let it pass or not with pinpoint accuracy. SonaSecure is like installing a giant magnetic force field that shields an organization from malicious email before the email ever enters an organization's atmosphere. The amazing thing about SonaSecure is that it delivers an enterprise-class solution that is a fraction of the price of other competing services. This makes it a very attractive solution to small and medium-sized businesses because SonaSecure is resource-easy and very budget friendly."

About Sonasoft

Sonasoft Corporation is a publicly traded corporation and is listed on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol SSFT. Sonasoft's core business model includes enterprise-class email archiving, eDiscovery, and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Sonasoft's signature products for eDiscovery tools, which include SonaVault 5.0 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software, as well as SonaVault Email Archiving Appliances, deliver affordable enterprise-level functionality that exceeds compliance and ease-of-use requirements of small and medium-sized businesses, governments, school districts, organizations, and enterprises. Sonasoft recently expanded its product offering to include email archiving and eDiscovery solutions in the cloud. The company also launched SonaSecure, which protects systems from ransomware and other email-based threats as well as provides email continuity services. In addition, Sonasoft offers data export and migration services for competing email archiving solutions. Sonasoft email archiving and eDiscovery solutions have hundreds of deployments with an exceptionally high degree of customer satisfaction. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

